Menasha’s Tayco Street Bridge closed on August 4

MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) announced that the Tayco Street Bridge, located on WIS 114, in Menasha will be closed on August 4 due to bridge maintenance.

WisDOT says crews will be conducting routine maintenance on the bridge deck, barrier gates, and electrical system causing its closure from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., on Tuesday.

Officials advise residents to find alternate routes during this time and encourage residents to travel through the Racine Street Bridge as an optional detour.

For up-to-date maintenance schedules and locations in northeast Wisconsin, please see the highway maintenance traffic impact website at https://projects.511wi.gov/maintain-ne/schedule/ .

