Menominee Animal Shelter receives over $1,500 donation thanks to local students

MENOMINEE, Mich. (WFRV) – Youth Advisory Committee members from the Menominee Area Public Schools helped collect over $1,500 for the Menominee Animal Shelter.

According to a release, the committee members chose the Menominee Animal Shelter as their service project.

Committee members Bella LaVia, Marine Park, Laura Magrane, Kayla Drifka, and Rachel Magrane raised $1,734.74 along with various donations for the shelter animals.

They were able to get help from some local businesses as Boyle Design Group and Jack’s Fresh Market joined in on the effort.

The members were able to collect both physical and monetary donations.