Menominee Casino Resort faces technical difficulties following a cyberattack

KESHENA, Wis. (WFRV)- On Monday, June 14, Menominee Casino Resort announced they are temporarily facing technical difficulties following a cyberattack on their systems.

According to the Resort, the attack is suggested to have originated from an external source. The Casino is working with law enforcement and cybersecurity to investigate the attack and evaluate the impact this attack had on their systems.

General Manager Daniel Hansen touches on the importance of prioritizing the privacy of the Resort’s guests and team members. Saying, “Included in our investigation and assessment is prioritizing the privacy of our guests and team members secure information.” Hansen does not believe any secure information has been compromised.

No further information has been shared regarding the cyberattack at this time. Local Five will be following this story closely and update this story as new details emerge.