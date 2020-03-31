Menominee Co. Coronavirus: First positive case confirmed, patient in isolation

MENOMINEE CO., Wis. (WFRV) – Menominee County has confirmed its first positive case of coronavirus.
Latest coronavirus in Wisconsin updates
Health officials with the Shawano-Menominee Counties Health Department says the patient is under isolation.
Related: Wisconsin Coronavirus: Travel Advisory issued seasonal, second homeowners in Menominee County
“We have been preparing for and anticipating confirmed cases in Shawano and Menominee Counties. We are working closely with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) to ensure we are taking all of the appropriate steps,” said Vicki Dantoin, Shawano-Menominee Counties Health Officer.
Health officials will now work to identify who may have been in contact with the patient and ask them to quarantine.
As of Tuesday, March 31, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services has confirmed 1,351 positive cases of coronavirus in the state.
For the latest updates and resources on the coronavirus in Wisconsin, visit:
- Local 5 Coronavirus Coverage
- THE LATEST: Confirmed cases of coronavirus in Wisconsin
- Do I have coronavirus? Green Bay health experts talk symptoms
- KEEPING US WORKING: Local businesses hiring during the coronavirus outbreak