Menominee Co. Sheriff’s search for vehicle, man allegedly involved in suspicious activity

KESHENA, Wis. (WFRV) – The Menominee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the publics help in locating a vehicle involved in suspicious activity in the Legend Lake Lodge parking lot.

The incident happened Monday, April 26 around 3 p.m. when a Deputy saw a late model white Chevy Tahoe or GMC Yukon sitting in the parking lot of Legend Lake Lodge. According to authorities, the driver attempted to contact a child in the area, asking the child to come over to the vehicle.

Adults at the residence noticed the behavior and attempted to confront the man, who quickly drove off. The vehicle is described as a late model, 2008-2012 white Tahoe or Yukon with significant paint deterioration and rust around the wheel wells and doors. The license plate has a 6 digit Wisconsin plate.

If you see a vehicle matching this description, please record the plate and contact the Menominee Dispatch Center at 715-799-3881.