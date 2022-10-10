Rowyn Hagen, a resident living near the area of the fire, says ”Some friends messaged me saying their friend listened to the police scanner and they heard that there’s a fire at the paper mill, so I went to bed just like ‘I hope it doesn’t get too bad or spread’.”

MENOMINEE, Mich. (WFRV) – When a pulp mill in Menominee caught fire a few days ago, the community was concerned for their safety.

Another resident, Tabitha Baxter, works in a hospital on the other side of the bridge. She says, “I work at the hospital and I got home about quarter after eleven and all I heard were sirens. We had a lot of people calling regarding lung issues and whether they should keep their kids out of school and things like that.”

Even though some were concerned for their safety, businesses in the area also took the initiative to provide firefighters with food and water while they worked to put out the flames.

Jozwiak’s Bar & Grill donated pizza and cases of water to the first responders. Manager Tanya Connaher says, ”We are just about feeding hungry people, you know? I know they’re down there working hard, thirsty and hungry. It’s a community effort, we’re here to help.”