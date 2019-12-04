Menominee Deputy faces allegations of sexual conduct with 16-year-old

MENOMINEE, Wis. (WFRV) – A Menominee County Deputy could face criminal charges after a 16-year-old has come forward alleging sexual conduct.

According to the Menominee Police Department, Michigan Child Protective Services informed officers about allegations of Criminal Sexual Conduct by a Menominee County Sheriff’s Deputy against a Menominee High School student.

Police conducted an investigation and have submitted a warrant request asking for authorization of potential criminal charges.

Officers say the investigation is ongoing and requests that anyone with further information about this incident, or potential victims of other such incidents, please contact the Menominee Police Department at (906) 863-5568.

