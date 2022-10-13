KESHENA, Wis. (WFRV) – School officials have released more information after an overnight incident at Menominee Indian High School where security cameras captured an individual with a possible assault rifle and pistol.

Sports practices and after-school activities were shortened due to the potential threat toward the high school all while officers ramped up patrols around the area on Wednesday night.

“Last night, after increased police presence, we had zero activity reported after school and through the night,” wrote Superintendent Wendell Waukau. “The police also reported zero citations for curfew violations.”

School officials report that class has been standard on Thursday and all after-school, activities will have increased police presence, aside from CWC Cross Country meet, which has been rescheduled for Monday, October 17.

Those within the district are asking students to remain off school grounds after hours and following the conclusion of the home volleyball game.

Tribal Police will be enforcing the 9:00 p.m. juvenile curfew again.

With homecoming activities coming up this weekend, school officials say the homecoming dance will begin around 8:00 p.m. and those attending will need to check in by 8:30 p.m. All bags, purses, and pockets will be checked and once students leave the dance, they will not be allowed to re-enter.

“There will be an increased law enforcement presence at ALL school activities,” said Waukau.

Local 5 News will continue to monitor this incident and will provide updates as they happen at Menominee Indian High School.