Menominee Indian Reservation issues orders closing some businesses, requiring protocols in others

MENOMINEE INDIAN RESERVATION, Wis. (WFRV) – The Menominee Indian Tribe’s COVID-19 Incident Command has issued emergency orders to further protect public health amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Two new orders have been issued: one closing casino gaming operations, bars, restaurants, and farmer’s markets through August 11 and another calling on establishments, institutions, businesses, offices, stores, and organizations to institute certain public health measures to protect its community.

According to the Menominee Indian Tribe, starting at 5 p.m. on July 31, casino gaming operations, bars, restaurants, and farmers markets must close until August 11 “for the health and safety of our tribe and surrounding communities.”

Menominee Casino & Resort and Thunderbird gaming are closed except for restaurants within the gaming establishments can only provide curbside takeout; Casino Gift Shop; and Thunderbird C-Store. Bars can only provide curbside takeout.

Bars, restaurants, and farmers market can provide curbside takeout of food only.

Under the second order, establishments, institutions, busiensses, offices, stores, and organizations must implement certain public health measures:

Restrict number of customers inside the business at any one time so each customer can distance themselves at least 6 feet

Require everyone over the age of 5 to wear masks covering their mouth and nose while inside the place of business

Institute temperature screenings for all individuals before entering their place of business and restrict anyone with a temperature above 100.4 from entering

Violators of this order, which goes into effect at 5 p.m. on July 31, could be fined up to $500. The order remains in effect until the Tribe’s State of Emergency ends or unless otherwise stated.

The Menominee Indian Tribe recently enacted a curfew and closed many government offices for two weeks to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

