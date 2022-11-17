KESHENA, Wis. (WFRV) – If you’re traveling within the Menominee Indian Reservation, you may notice brand new dual-language signs on state highways.

Governor Tony Evers, along with the Menominee Indian Tribe of Wisconsin and the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, unveiled the signs that indicate the Menominee Nation’s Tribal boundaries and other landmarks in both English and the Menominee Language.

“The Menominee Nation, standing alongside our ancestors, are very pleased with the dual-language signs created for our homelands,” Menominee Chairman Ron Corn Sr. said. “This is another example of how our state recognizes and respects our lands, sovereignty, language, and unique cultural identity. Maec Waewaenen [Great Thanks] to Governor Evers and the Department of Transportation for their continued support.”

The sign unveiling took place earlier on Thursday at the Menominee Casino Resort and Convention Center in Keshena and expands on the statewide dual-language initiative. Just a few months ago, the Oneida Nation unveiled its own set of dual-language signs.

“We are excited to join the Menominee Nation and offer dual-language highway signs on their Tribal lands,” WisDOT Secretary Craig Thompson said. “Signs always provide a sense of place and inform motorists where they are on their journey. Together we are fostering a stronger sense of place and connecting travelers to history by sharing Native American heritage.”

The new Tribal boundary signs feature the Menominee Nation seal next to the Tribe’s name in the Menominee Language, Omāēqnomenēw Eskōnekan. Pronounced Oh-Mat-Na-Mah-Nay Esco-Nee-cun, Omāēqnomenēw Eskōnekan is the traditional name for the Reservation and means land set apart for Menominee people. This unveiling also comes during National Native American Heritage Month.

For more information on WisDOT’s initiative, you can visit the department’s website here.