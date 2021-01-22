Menominee Indian School District students to return starting Feb. 1

KESHENA, Wis. (WFRV) – Menominee Indian School District has announced that some students will be returning to school for in-person learning.

Menominee Indian School District says teachers returned to classrooms on Jan. 4 while continuing to teach and meet virtually with their students. Now some students will join them starting Feb. 1.

“Since the pandemic began, we’ve relied on our COVID dashboard as well as information from, and meetings with, our Emergency Pandemic Response Team. We know students and their families want to be back in school, but we had to make sure it could be done safely. We’ve adjusted things as we’ve gone along, and now we’re ready to bring back some in-person learning opportunities,” says MISD Superintendent Wendell Waukau.

The new delivery model will include:

Keshena Primary School : Returning to four days a week, in-person classes.

: Returning to four days a week, in-person classes. Menominee Indian Middle School : Giving their students and families the option of remaining 100% virtual or returning for a hybrid model, with two days a week being virtual and the other two days a week in-person

: Giving their students and families the option of remaining 100% virtual or returning for a hybrid model, with two days a week being virtual and the other two days a week in-person Menominee Indian High School: Remaining 100% virtual.

According to a release, a limited number of fans will now be able to attend games in person. Each student-athlete on the basketball, wrestling and volleyball teams will be allowed to have up to four family members or friends attend games.

Spectators will be required to wear masks and socially distance. No locker rooms will be used and concession stands will not be open.