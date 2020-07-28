Menominee Indian Tribe implements curfew, closes government offices for two weeks

MENOMINEE INDIAN RESERVATION, Wis. (WFRV) – The Menominee Indian Reservation will have a curfew starting Wednesday, July 29, and running through August 31.

The curfew comes as part of the Menominee Indian Tribe’s proactive steps to address the spread of the coronavirus in the community. The Menominee Indian Tribe is also temporarily closing its tribal government offices and facilities for two weeks.

The Tribe says the number of positive COVID-19 cases on the Menominee Indian Reservation have nearly doubled within a week’s time. The Menominee Indian Reservation, which shares boundaries with Menominee County, has 17 positive cases with eight being active as of Monday, July 27.

Tribal Government employees in four different departments have tested positive and employees in three other departments have had direct contact with positive cases. These facts threaten the ability for the Menominee Tribe to fulfill its role to serve and protect the community’s safety.

Menominee Tribal Government department and services staff will work remotely during the next two weeks and will be available through email and telephone.

Several tribal government buildings will be closed to employees and to the public. There will be exceptions for critically essential employees, caregivers, contractors, vendors, food delivery services, and shipping and delivery.

The following critically essential departments and services will be available, with employees reporting to work, and providing services to our Tribal community:

Menominee Tribal Police Department

Menominee Tribal Detention Center

Menominee Tribal Aging Division and CBRF

Menominee Tribal Clinic

Menominee Tribal Conservation

Menominee Tribal Food Distribution

Menominee Tribal Utilities

Menominee Tribal Transit (supporting on Demand Service, Menominee Tribal Gaming Commission, Menominee Tribal Maintenance & Housekeeping, and Eagle’s Nest Shelter)

Services for food delivery will continue.

The closure does not extend to critical essential departments and services, the Menominee Casino, or other Tribal chartered enterprises. These entities would announce any changes to operations.

According to the Tribe, the Emergency Management Coordinator, along with Incident Command, declared a curfew order for the Menominee Indian Reservation. The curfew goes into effect Wednesday, July 29, and expires on August 31. with curfew hours between 10:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m.

“Menominee Tribal Leaders consider the health and safety of our tribal members, our employees, and their families our priority. We as a community must do our part to minimize the spread of COVID-19, as the threat of COVID-19 is growing in our community. Tribal leaders urge our community and our employees to stay home these two weeks and only leave for essential tasks. We ask that you keep safety in mind. Please plan and act ahead by getting your supplies and food you may need during the next 2 weeks. Please practice social distancing along with everyday preventive actions to reduce the spread of COVID-19, including wearing face mask or face coverings, frequently washing your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, avoiding touching your face with unwashed hands, cleaning and disinfecting your home and vehicles and practice routine cleaning of frequently touched surfaces such as cell phones, door handles, tables, faucets, sinks, steering wheels. And please avoid any gatherings, such as birthday parties and graduation parties. Everyone’s behavior matters to slow the spread of the coronavirus.”

