On the roof are Officer Mitchell McRae and Captain Jason McGhee. On the ground is Officer Richard Sawyer. (Per the department.)

MENOMINEE, Mich. (WFRV) – The Menominee City Police Department is helping the Special Olympics in a unique way at a coffee chain in Michigan.

According to a post on the department’s Facebook, it has partnered with Dunkin Donuts for the annual Cops on the Roof event.

Officers said one of the reasons they are helping the Special Olympics Michigan is because it serves 23,000 children and adults with intellectual disabilities in Michigan at no cost to the athletes and their families.

The mission: to provide them with year-round sports training and athletic competition.

When and where to see this sight

Cops of the Roof is scheduled to happen on Friday, Aug. 19, from 6:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at 1253 10th Avenue in Menominee.