Menominee, Mich., teen reported missing since Friday night

MENOMINEE, Mich. (WFRV) — Menominee Police are asking for help in locating a missing 17-year-old girl.

Police shared a Facebook post from the girl’s mother on Monday.

Kristin Gromoske has reportedly not been seen since Friday night. Kristin’s mother, Diane St. Martin, reports that her daughter left by choice and is believed “to be picked up by someone from” Menominee.

Kristin is believed to be in the Marinette, Menominee, Porterfield area. St. Martin says Kristin’s “phone was detected” in this area.

St. Martin says she is concerned for her daughter’s safety.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Menominee Police at 906-863-5568.