Menominee Nation Arena: One show canceled, two postponed

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) — Three shows scheduled to perform at the Menominee Nation Arena have been canceled or postponed.

Arena officials say that “in an effort to further strengthen an updated operational plan [at the Arena], the new management team will amend the status” of the shows.

TESLA: Shock 2019 Tour has been canceled. They were scheduled to perform September 4.

Buckcherry, an American rock band, was scheduled to perform on September 7. They have since been rescheduled to an unannounced date.

Rodney Atkins, a country singer, was set to perform on October 24. The Arena says his show has been tentatively postponed and pending reschedule.

According to the Arena, the new management team was put into place during June of 2019. The updated plan now requires changes to be made to budgets and operations which will allow the team to “aggressively focus on a prosperous quarter four of 2019.”

“We truly regret to have to change these shows,” says Jason Fields, General Manager of Menominee Nation Arena. “We want the community to feel ensured that moving forward, our management team will do everything within our power to keep shows from being rescheduled and/or canceled. We have a full list of live engagements that will be announced during the month of September for the remainder of 2019 and the 2020 season.”

Refunds will be facilitated for ticket holders who purchased tickets to shows which are now canceled, according to Arena officials.

Tickets for rescheduled shows will be good for the new date.

Anyone with questions regarding refunds is encouraged to contact the Menominee Nation Arena by clicking here.