Menominee Nation Arena to host Fox Valley Food Truck Championship

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Menominee Nation Arena will host The Fox Valley Food Truck Championship on August 22.
The Fox Valley Food Truck Championship, presented by the Wisconsin GLO, is a free, family-friendly event. Free parking will be available at the arena.
During the event, the Wisconsin GLO will unveil the first championship banner in the Menominee Nation Arena’s history. The Fox Valley Food Truck Championship will take place in the arena’s parking lot. Players from the Championship GLO season will be in attendance for autographs from 4-6 p.m.
The Food Truck Championship will include more than a dozen Food Trucks that attendees can vote for from 4-7 p.m. on the GLO’s Facebook page.
Organizers say these food trucks are currently scheduled to attend:
- Kona Ice
- Inferno Subs
- Los Tres Manatiales
- Zoua’s Egg and Spring Rolls
- Osorios Latin Fusion
- Your Favorite Concessions (Kettle Corn)
- El Agave Mexican Grill Cantina
- ABC Pigroast
- Hmong and Asian food
- Baba Louie’s
