Menominee Nation Arena to undergo name change

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The home of the Wisconsin Herd and venue to multiple events will have a new name in the upcoming future.

Menominee Nation Arena will be branding with a new Naming Rights Partner, according to officials.

Officials say that due to COVID-19 and the struggles it has brought played a part in the name change.

“COVID-19 brought its many struggles and hardships this past year impacting both of our properties. At this time, it is the right decision for Menominee Nation to step back and focus on their primary operations,” says Jason Fields, GM and Partner of Menominee Nation Arena.

There is no information on a timeframe as to when the name chang will happen, but the search is on, and Spectra Partnerships will assist in the search.

“As we embark upon the search for a new naming rights partner, we have teamed up with Spectra Partnerships to find the right fit. A strong naming rights partner will allow the arena to further break the industry mold, especially when it comes to in-arena entertainment,” says Fields.