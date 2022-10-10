LITTLE CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – While the Oneida Nation was busy hosting their own activities, the Menominee Nation celebrated Indigenous Peoples Day at the Treaty of the Cedars Historical Landmark in Little Chute.

The Treat of the Cedars was concluded on the shores of the Fox River near the site on September 3, 1836, where the Menominee Nation ceded around 4,000,000 acres of land for $700,000 to the United States. That adds up to around 17 cents per acre.

Within those 4,000,000 acres, you can find heavily populated areas such as Appleton, Marinette, Menasha, Neenah, Oconto, Oshkosh, Stevens Point, Wausau, Wisconsin Rapids, and many others.

“This is a long time in the making,” said Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson. “Our goal here is to take what I believe to be one of the most important historical markers in northeast Wisconsin and make sure that all the folks in the region know how important it is so we’re doing this on Indigenous Peoples Day.”

The Treaty of Cedars represents the triumph of wisdom, patience, and statesmanship over greed, anger, and malice.

Nelson announced a partnership with the Menominee Nation to remake the Treaty of the Cedars Historical Landmark into a truly historical destination.

“It is a really important and significant event that we’re looking at planning together,” said Menominee Chairman Ron Corn Sr. “So much of what’s been done to our native people, not just Menominee, so it’s been a real pleasure that Outagamie County Executive Nelson has invited us in so we have the opportunity to tell our story.”

Corn Sr. continued on to tell Local 5 News that it’s a good feeling to have the community hear their story be told.