KESHENA, Wis. (WFRV) – The Biden Administration will soon receive a taste of Menominee Nation.

Chef Francisco Alegria and members of the Menominee Food Distribution Center will display native dishes at the white house. Chef Alegria says the presidential visit will inspire the youth.

“We are spearpointing from our little area. There’s going to be a lot more talented chefs, a lot more creative chefs coming behind us. We need to set a path for them so maybe some of the youth then will see some of these things that we’re doing, we’re going to the white house and some of these opportunities that we’re doing,” said Alegria.

Alegria says he’s aiming to leave the president with a mouth full.

“I hope he’s hungry, I hope everybody shows up hungry, so we do appreciate the opportunity to be doing this not just for our catering business, but for the Menominee tribe and just all of our community members even if they’re not Menominee,” stated Alegria.

Chef Alegria will visit Washington, D.C., for nearly a week.