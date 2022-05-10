OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Menominee Park Zoo is reopening for the Spring and Summer seasons. They have over 40 animals that visitors can interact with during their visit.

The zoo opened its doors this past weekend and saw an immediate rush with the weather warming up. Families can pet as well as feed the farm animals.

The zoo includes a self-guided tour and offers free admission to the public. Families are able to enjoy the zoo at their own pace while also learning about the animals. Zookeepers are occasionally walking around and are available to help visitors with any questions.

The Menominee Park Zoo is open 7 days a week from 9 a.m.- 6 p.m. Admission is free.