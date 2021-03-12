Menominee Park Zoo welcomes six-year-old bald eagle ‘Cayuga’

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – After being under professional care in New York, six-year-old Cayuga will make his way to Oshkosh and be a part of the Menominee Park Zoo’s educational collection.

According to officials, Cayuga has been at Cornell University Wildlife Health Clinic of Ithaca in New York since 2015. Cayuga was under professional care due to a gunshot wound and the injury resulted in a partial amputation of his left wing.

The professional team from the Cornell Raptor Program worked with Cayuga in an attempt to make him an active educational species.

Menominee Park Zoo was able to connect with the Cornell Raptor Program and bring the bald eagle to its new home.

May 1, 2021 is opening day for the Menominee Park Zoo.

For more information about the animals found at the zoo visit the Oshkosh Zoological Society’s website.