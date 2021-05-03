Menominee Park’s Cooper Wells Bridge has historic fixtures restored

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Cooper Wells Bridge in Menominee Park has its globe decorative fixtures restored after being stolen years ago.

According to officials, the bridge had four globe decorative fixtures and one of the original globe fixtures and pieces of a second were stolen a couple of years ago. The replacement globes were expected to cost almost $10,000.

An anonymous donor offered to pay for the replacement globes and pieces. The globes have recently been installed.

Menominee Park’s Cooper Wells Bridge is a stone bridge that was built in remembrance of the heroes who protected the country. It was dedicated on the Fourth of July in 1921 to Sergeant Cooper Wells.

Sergeant Wells was deployed to France in WWI where he died serving his country.