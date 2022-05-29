KESHENA, Wis. (WFRV) – An Omro man was taken into custody after he led officers on a vehicle and foot chase on Sunday.

According to Menominee Tribal Police Department, the incident began on May 27 when officers first responded to a possible domestic violence situation at the War Bonnet Bar and Grill in Keshena.

Before officers arrived on the scene, the suspect involved in the reported incident, identified as a 46-year-old Omro man, had fled the scene. The suspect reportedly had active felony warrants for his arrest.

Officers say they searched the area for the suspect to no avail.

Two days later, on May 29, officers received information that the suspect had returned to the War Bonnet Bar and Grill driving a 2004 maroon Mustang with Wisconsin plates.

Deputies quickly responded to the area.

As deputies were en route to the scene, they reportedly saw a vehicle that matched the description of the suspect’s vehicle.

A deputy subsequently tried to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle, but the vehicle didn’t stop. Instead, the vehicle continued traveling north on State Highway 55, near the Langlade County Line.

Luckily, a Menominee Tribal Police officer was already in that area and was able to deploy a tire deflation device. The suspect’s vehicle came to a stop within a mile of the deployment.

But the pursuit was not over.

After the vehicle came to a stop, the suspect exited the car and fled west toward the Wolf River.

A Menominee Tribal K9 officer was asked to assist at the scene. Shortly after arriving, K9 Rosco and officers were able to track the suspect, who was found hiding in the river.

The suspect was apprehended by Menominee Tribal Officers and turned over to Menominee County deputies.