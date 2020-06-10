Menominee Police Department receives grant for K-9 containment system

MENOMINEE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Menominee Police Department received a $1980 grant from the Alcohol and Other Drugs Fund held at the M&M Area Community Foundation to be used towards a K-9 Containment System.

The Menominee Police Department announced on Wednesday that the system will feature a larger K-9 containment area and will provide the K-9 handler multiple K-9 deployment points, a prisoner transport system, and a rear cargo storage unit.

Officials say that these new feature will allow for a safer and more secure transportation of the K-9.

Chief Brett Botbyl shared, “It is extremely humbling to see the amount of support from our community towards our police department, and I would like to graciously thank the M&M Area Community Foundation for their continued assistance.”