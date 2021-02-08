NORTHWOODS REGIONAL NEWS: Florence County, Forest County, Langlade County, Marinette County, Menominee County, Menomonie County, Oconto County,  Shawano County

Menominee Police find unresponsive female at residence, pronounced dead

MENOMINEE, Mich. (WFRV) – Officers were dispatched to a residence for an unresponsive female, and after an investigation, it was determined she was deceased.

According to Menominee Police, after arriving at the residence in the 1800 block of 13th Avenue, the 29-year-old female was pronounced dead, and she was removed from the residence.

An autopsy is scheduled for Feb. 9, to determine the cause of death.

The investigation is ongoing, and Local 5 will update this story as more information becomes available.

