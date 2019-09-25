Menominee: Teen arrested after making threat, putting school on yellow alert

MENOMINEE, Mich. (WFRV) — Police in Menominee, Mich., say a teenager has been taken into custody after a threat sent Blesch Intermediate School into a yellow alert.

The school was reportedly placed on the yellow alert for a possible threat that “had students and staff sheltering in place.”

When law enforcement arrived, they say the site was secure and students and staff were safe.

An investigation by Menominee Police resulted in a 17-year-old man being arrested for making a threat.

Police say “the school, students, staff, and public were never in imminent danger.”

Officials say the incident remains under investigation and no others are believed to be involved.