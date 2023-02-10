OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – After the Oshkosh school board approved the name of the city’s new elementary school on January 28, it was sent to the Menominee tribal Legislature for approval which has now been authorized.

A release provided by the Oshkosh Area School District (OASD), Oshkosh’s new elementary school, which has now officially been named Menominee Elementary School, will open in the fall of 2024.

The Menominee Tribal Legislature approved the OASD’s request to use the Menominee name during its meeting on February 2. The name Menominee won a public vote between four final candidates and received 1,767 votes out of more than 4,500 total votes cast.

A breakdown of the tallied votes is pictured below:

Name Total votes Menominee 1,767 Webster Stanley 1,226 Jesse Jack Hooper 869 Poberezny 727 Breakdown of voting from the OASD meeting agenda

The OASD and Menominee tribal leaders are committed to developing and maintaining a collaborative relationship as part of this naming decision. The District will work closely with tribal leaders during the school’s construction process to seek insight and guidance on the school branding, colors, and mascot. Additionally, the District is excited to partner with the Tribe on future education efforts. Oshkosh Area School District

In the coming months, students, families, and staff who will attend the new elementary school will take part in the process of choosing the school’s mascot and colors, officials say.

Menominee Elementary School will be located on the site of the current Webster Stanley Elementary and Middle School and will become home to students currently enrolled at Merrill, Washington, and Webster Stanley Elementary schools.

Beth Galeazzi, the current principal of Webster Stanley Elementary School, was named the Menominee Elementary School Principal in May 2022.