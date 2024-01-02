(WFRV) – Authorities say one man and one woman were arrested early Monday morning after police in Wisconsin found drugs, cash, and a gun inside their vehicle.

According to a release from the Menominee Tribal Police Department, officers were patrolling the parking lot of a local tavern when they said they witnessed suspicious activity around a nearby vehicle.

As officers approached the vehicle in, a man and woman got in the vehicle. After making contact with the man and woman, officers say they saw the woman in possession of what they believed to be drugs.

Officials eventually had the man and woman taken out of the vehicle as officers began a search. The search of the vehicle resulted in police finding 18.46 grams of cocaine, $4,463 in cash, and a loaded Ruger .380 semi-automatic pistol.

Both the man and woman were arrested and taken to the Menominee Tribal Jail and their 2016 Chevrolet Corvette was seized.