KESHENA, Wis. (WFRV) – Menominee Tribal Police are asking the community for assistance in locating a missing 22-year-old woman.

Authorities say Katelyn Kelly was last seen on Tuesday, June 16, between 10 and 10:30 p.m.

Katelyn was seen near County Road VV East and Onanekwat Road. She was wearing blue jean shorts, a black halter top, and a grey t-shirt with black sandals.

If you have any information regarding Katelyn please contact Menominee Tribal Detectives at 715-799-5805.