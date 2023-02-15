SHAWANO, Wis. (WFRV) – The Menominee Tribal Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a 43-year-old man who was last seen in Shawano in early January.

Menominee Tribal Police Department

Officers say that Raymond A. Tourtillott was reported missing by family members on February 9.

Tourtillott, who is Native American, was last seen on January 3 in Shawano.

Officers added that Tourtillott reportedly has ties to the Green Bay area.

Authorities are asking anyone with information relating to Tourtillott’s whereabouts to contact the Menominee Tribal/County Dispatch Center at 715-799-3881.

No additional information was provided.

Local 5 will update this story when new details are released.