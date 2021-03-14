NORTHWOODS REGIONAL NEWS: Florence County, Forest County, Langlade County, Marinette County, Menominee County, Menomonie County, Oconto County,  Shawano County

Menominee Tribal police search for 19-year-old suspect in shooting incident, suspect believed to be armed and dangerous

SUNDAY 3/14/2021 2:55 p.m.

MENOMINEE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Menominee Tribal Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a 19-year-old suspect who is believed to be involved in a shooting incident and is presumed to be armed and dangerous.

According to the Department, the suspect, identified as 19-year-old Menom Powless-Brown, is said to be a suspect in a shooting incident that took place on the Menominee Indian Reservation on Saturday.

Authorities say that there is an active Federal Arrest Warrant for Menom’s apprehension in relation to this incident.

Menom is considered to be armed and dangerous and residents are asked to not approach him or attempt to apprehend him. Residents should instead call 9-1-1 or their local law enforcement if they have any information on Menom’s whereabouts.

Police have provided the following photos of Menom and describe him as a 6’1” man, weighing approximately 160 pounds.

