Menominee Tribal Police search for missing Native American woman from Village of Keshena

KESHENA, Wis. (WFRV) – The Menominee Tribal Police is asking the community for help in locating a missing Native American woman identified as Katelyn Kelley.

According to police, 22-year-old Katelyn Kelly resided in a Menominee Indian Reservation and has been missing since June 16.

Picture of Katelyn Kelley on June 16, 2020, dressed in what she was wearing on the date of her disappearance

Police describe Kelley to be around 5’2 with brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a grey t-shirt, black swimsuit type top, blue jean shorts, and black flip-flops.

Kelley was reported to be seen last at around 10:30 p.m., on the Menominee Indian Reservation, walking eastbound on County Highway VV and Silver Canoe Road towards the Village of Keshena.

Anyone with information about Katelyn Kelley is asked to call the Menominee

Tribal Police at 715-799-3881.

