Menominee Tribal Police searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect

KESHENA, Wis. (WFRV) — Police on the Menominee Reservation are warning residents of a suspect believed to be “armed and dangerous”.

At 6:50 p.m. on Monday, the Menominee Tribal Police Department advised residents not to drive on Rabbit Ridge Road due to an active police presence. Authorities were reportedly in active pursuit of a suspect they named “Cornell Z”, who was last seen walking in the woods with a shotgun.

At 8:38 p.m. Monday, police re-opened Rabbit Ridge Road but did not find the suspect.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Menominee Tribal Police Department at (715) 799-3881.