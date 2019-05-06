Michigan judge gives the go-ahead on Back Forty Mine after Tribe's challenge Video Video

Previous Stories Back Forty Mine Lawsuit Dismissed by Federal Judge, Tribe Expects to Appeal Decision

UPDATE

MONDAY, MAY 6TH 2:45 P.M.

The Michigan Office of Administrative Hearings and Rules have issued a final decision on Menominee Indian Tribe's court challenge on the proposed Aquila Resources Back Forty Mine.

After 30 days of cumulative testimony, the Judge upheld the Mine finding that the operation "will not pollute, impair, or destroy the air, water and other natural resources."

President & CEO of Aquila Resources commented saying;

"Aquila will continue its efforts with the State of Michigan and local communities to demonstrate our commitment to environmental responsibility and sustainable resource development that benefits all stakeholders. The Back Forty Mine will be a safe, disciplined operation that promotes and supports local community socio-economic development and is protective of the environment."

Menominee Tribe Challenging Federal Court Ruling

The Menominee Indian Tribe has filed another court challenge, challenging the Federal Court's decision to dismiss their December lawsuit against Aquila.

Aquila Resources wants to build an 84-acre open pit mine just 50 yards from the Menominee River. By allowing Michigan to grant permits, the Tribe maintains the government is abandoning its responsibility not only to enforce the Clean Water Act but also to consult with the tribe on a project that would have a huge cultural significance.