Menominee tribe faces setback in fight against Back Forty Mine

The Menominee tribe’s fight against the Back Forty Mine suffered a setback after a federal appeals court ruled Michigan is the only state that can review wetland permits in deciding if the project will go through.

The Wisconsin-based tribe is against the Back Forty Mine, saying it would violate their sacred land and polute the water near the site.

The Menominee tribe’s latest appeal was related to section 10 of the Clean Water Act.

Section 10 refers to the dredging or disposal of dredged materials, excavation, or filling of any navigable water in the United States.

The tribe argued the Menominee River should be considered a section 10 body of water and that per law, federal agencies are required to consult with tribes.

They say the state of Michigan has not heard their concerns.

A federal appeals court panel ruled against the tribe – they say the state of Michigan will have to rule against the Environmental Protection Agency and Army Corps of Engineers.

The tribal chairman says they are trying to find different routes to fight the mine’s construction.

“Today there’s eight counties in Wisconsin and in Upper Michigan and even in the county where the mine is scheduled to go in, we’ve convinced them and they’ve agreed that this shouldn’t be a project that goes forward,” says Douglas Cox. “They passed equal resolutions in their jurisdictions that say we are opposed to this project.”

The Back Forty Mine would be constructed by Aquila Resources, a company based in Toronto.

The projected cost of the mine is more than $260 million.