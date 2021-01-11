Menominee woman found dead following crash in Marinette Co.

MARINETTE, Wis. (WFRV) – Marinette County is recording its first traffic fatality of the year after a 52-year-old woman was found dead following a single-vehicle crash in the Town of Wausaukee.

According to the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office, on Sunday, a crashed pickup truck was discovered off of US Highway 141 near Kiako Road in the Town of Wausaukee.

Deputies report having discovered the victim, 52-year-old Hope Tyler, dead inside the vehicle.

After further investigation, deputies determined that sometime during Saturday night and Sunday morning Tyler’s vehicle went off the road to the west, struck a driveway embankment, and then traveled a distance before hitting a stump and then a tree.

Officials note that the wreckage was cold indicating the crash had happened much earlier than when it was discovered.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation at this time. This traffic fatality marks Marinette County’s first for the year 2021.