Menomonee Falls Christmas parade canceled following Waukesha tragedy

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. (WFRV)- As many communities are still reeling from the tragedy that struck the Waukesha Community on Sunday, November 21, Menomonee Falls has released new information relating to their upcoming Christmas parade.

The Menomonee Falls Police Department released details on their social media accounts announcing the event will be canceled.

On Monday, November 22, the MFPD tweeted that the Christmas parade has been cancelled. The parade was originally planned for Sunday, November 28, on Main Street.

The Menomonee Falls Christmas Parade has been CANCELED for Sunday, November 28 in light of the recent events in the City of Waukesha. — Menomonee Falls Police Department (@ProtectTheFalls) November 22, 2021

There is no information detailing if the parade will occur at a later date, or if any other events will replace it. So far, this has been the first-holiday parade to have been cancelled following the massacre that occurred in the southern part of the state. No other details have been released at this time.