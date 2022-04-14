WAUPACA COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Waupaca deputies have identified the Menomonee Falls resident who died after a single-vehicle crash on April 5.

According to the Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office, the victim, Lee Worby, died on April 13, from injuries they suffered during a crash on Tuesday, April 5.

Deputies explain the crash occurred when Worby, who was driving a vehicle on US HWY 10, lost control of the vehicle resulting in the vehicle rolling.

Worby was the only one inside the vehicle at the time of the crash. Worby was taken to a local hospital to be treated for injuries.

Eight days later, Worby, unfortunately, passed due to those injuries.

The crash remains under investigation at this time. Officers believe alcohol played a factor in the crash.