Menomonee Falls to retire controversial mascot in 2020

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. (WFRV) — A Milwaukee-area school board voted Monday night to drop the high school’s controversial mascot.

After months of debate from officials and community members in the Menomonee Falls School District, the school’s mascot – the Indians – will be retired.

According to the Associated Press, a committee comprised mostly of students will come up with a new mascot and nickname.

Community members attending Monday night’s meeting told Local 5’s affiliate, CBS 58, that they were ready for the debate to end.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Wisconsin released a statement saying they are pleased with the decision and that “schools should be fostering safe and inclusive learning environments for all students – not promoting racist stereotypes and imagery, and retiring their mascot is a step in the right direction.”

The Oneida Nation released a similar statement, saying they “commend the respectful actions” of the school board.

