Mental health facility breaks ground in Fox Valley

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – After a tumultuous year, the importance of mental health and the need for mental health services have never been more apparent. Recognizing that need, Wisconsin is ensuring there are facilities in place ready to help residents with all of life’s struggles and challenges.

The Samaritan Counseling Center announced it will be breaking ground on a new mental health facility serving families, couples, individuals, and children. The new $2.85 million building will be located at 1205 Province Terrace, in Menasha, and will help consumers deal with challenges including anxiety, depression, relationship issues, stress, grief, parenting challenges, and alcohol and other drug abuse.

“There has never been a better time for us to expand our services and visibility,” shared Rosangela Berbert, executive director of Samaritan Counseling Center. “Right now, mental health is becoming less stigmatized, which means more people recognize they need help and are willing to ask for it. As a result, the number of those in need of services in the Fox Valley is growing and we are growing to fill that need.”

The nearly 11,000-square-foot facility will reportedly provide a private reception area, a play therapy room, a large conference room to accommodate community groups, and natural lighting to enhance the therapeutic environment.

“This new facility isn’t just nice to have; it is imperative to the future of the Fox Cities. Especially for Spanish-speaking community members, it will help ensure long-term stability for mental health care in our community by building equity. It will also grow Samaritan’s footprint to reach more communities and give us the ability to expand our group offerings.”