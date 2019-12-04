Mental health support available for students and families after shooting at Oshkosh West

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) Counselors, social workers and psychologists will be providing mental health support to students, staff and families on Wednesday, following the officer-involved shooting at Oshkosh West High School on Tuesday.

The school district says they will be available at the following locations Wednesday:

Perry Tipler Middle School from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

South Park Middle School from 9 a.m. to Noon

Merrill Middle School from Noon to 3 p.m.

Roosevelt Elementary School from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Additional resources are available online by clicking here.

The school district adds that all after-school activities for all schools in the Oshkosh Area School District are canceled for Wednesday.