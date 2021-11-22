Merchandise store opening new location on Green Bay’s east side

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – With the holidays right around the corner, a popular Green Bay merchandise store is opening its second location.

Mix Goods Store will open on Monday, Nov. 29 just in time for those looking to do their holiday shopping. Their hours will be 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and will be closed on Sundays.

Mix Goods Store tells Local 5 that they mainly focus on toys, but also sell collectibles and trading cards.

The business also announced that those shopping at the new location on East Mason Street will get 15% off their total purchase. The 15% off will only be offered on Nov. 29 and Nov. 30.

Besides the 15% off, Mix Goods Store is offering Pokemon booster packs for $2 to only pre-schoolers through middle schoolers. Again, this is only on Nov. 29 and Nov. 30.

The new location is at 1776 East Mason Street. Residents who live on the west side can visit their other location on 450 North Military Avenue.