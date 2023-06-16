FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Mercury Marine in Fond du Lac was impacted by an IT security incident that paused operations at the company.

According to the Brunswick Corporation, it recently experienced an IT security incident that impacted some of its systems and global facilities. One of those impacted facilities was Mercury Marine in Fond du Lac.

The company says it activated its response protocols, which include pausing operations in some locations.

Brunswick Corporation tells Local 5 that they have decided to pay all employees at Marine Mercury who were not able to work this week because of the incident. All of the salaried employees have been working either in the office or remotely, according to company officials.

Officials also say that they are working on a plan to get everything back up and running.

No additional information was provided. Local 5 will update this story if more details are released.