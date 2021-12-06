Mercury Marine announces expansion in Fond du Lac location, adding another 100,000 square feet

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV)- Mercury Marine announced on Monday, December 6, news of an expansion coming to its Fond du Lac location.

According to the official release, the three new expansion projects are to meet the demand for global customers.

The expansion will be in both the company’s Foundry and Machining facilities. This will add nearly 100,000 feet square to the current three million square foot site. Since 2009, Mercury has invested billions of dollars into both the capacity and the expansion of its facilities; which includes more than 4,000 employees in the Fond du Lac area. And, plenty more to still be filled, officials say.

Mercury Marine has invested in its local community for years, especially in the Fox Valley area. The company has contributed nearly $5.1 billion on a yearly basis to the Fond du Lac area and has plans to continue to do at even higher rates.

Along with this expansion, Mercury Marine has additional plans to of opening another location. Based out of Indianapolis, Indiana, a centralized distribution center will be made that is strategically placed to improve delivery and service to the company’s customers, worldwide. The center will be 512,000 square feet and will be adding the much-needed stability and reduction in logistic costs.

The facility is estimated to be open by October of 2022.