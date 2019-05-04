Mercury Marine holds groundbreaking for $17M propeller facility expansion Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV)

One of Fond du Lac's largest businesses broke ground on a major expansion project Friday afternoon.

Mercury Marine is investing $17 million into expanding their propeller business. The company celebrated the project at today's groundbreaking at their headquarters in Fond du Lac, which was attended by present and former employees, contractors working on the facility, city leaders, and community members. It's expected the facility will add jobs to the area.

"I hope what it means is stability and growth, because we've grown substantially over the past 10 years," said Lee Gordon, Director of PR & Communications, Brunswick Marine. "We've more than doubled our workforce here. We commit so much to this, and the community commits to us as well... This community means everything to us and hopefully we do our part to give back as well."

The propeller business will go from 40,000 square feet to about 70,000 square feet, then eventually to 90,000 square feet.

"Where you're standing right here, in just a couple months, is going be a building that's going to house the biggest propeller business in the entire world," Gordon said.