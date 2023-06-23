(WFRV) – Ten days after an IT security incident was reported, the Brunswick Corporation has resumed its operations.

The Brunswick Corporation released an update to its operations following an IT security incident. The incident was reported on June 13, and it impacted some of its systems and global facilities.

The company says that it has made ‘significant’ progress restoring the functionality of its systems. It is also reportedly restarting operations ta facilities where production or distribution was paused.

All primary Brunswick global manufacturing and most distribution facilities are now operational, with the remaining production and distribution facilities expected to restart within a few business days. The respective teams are working to ramp production and fulfill backorders across the businesses. Brunswick Corporation

Brunswick previously told Local 5 that they have decided to pay all employees at Mercury Marine who were not able to work last week because of the incident.

No additional information was provided.