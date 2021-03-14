Merrill man arrested after receiving 6th OWI near Fond du Lac

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A 58-year-old man from Merrill was arrested on Saturday afternoon for his 6th Operating While Intoxicated Offense (OWI).

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, just after 5 p.m., Michael Norman from Merrill was arrested on I-41 southbound near Lost Arrow Road for operating a motor vehicle under the influence.

WisDOT says that a trooper had stopped Norman, who was driving a 2008 Dodge Ram, for deviating from the designated lane after recieiving a driving complaint on I-41 southbound near Fond du Lac.

Officials say the Norman was showing signs of impairment and after further investigation, which included a Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, Norman was arrested.

Authorities report after an evidentiary blood draw was completed, Norman was booked into the Fond du Lac County Jail and charged with his 6th offense of operating while under the influence and operating while revoked.