Merrill Police Officer dies from ‘medical complications’, agencies across state pay respects

MERRILL, Wis. (WFRV) – Multiple law enforcement agencies across Wisconsin paid their respects to an active-duty police officer with the Merrill Police Department who died from ‘medical complications’.

The Merrill Police Department announced that active-duty Police Officer Riley Kurtz died from medical complications. Kurtz was a three-year veteran of the Merrill Police Department and Kronenwetter Police Department.

Funeral arrangements are pending. The department said they will have information to share in the future.

Multiple agencies have expressed their condolences to the department and family friends of Officer Kurtz.

The Sturgeon Bay Police Department offered their condolences. The Everest Metropolitan Police Department also gave thoughts and prayers to his family and the department. The Marshfield Police Department also posted about the passing of Officer Kurtz.

The Village of Maine Fire Department posted a video of emergency vehicles with their lights on driving down a highway for honoring Officer Kurtz. The video of the tribute is below.

The Merrill Police Department said that Kurtz was from Merrill and was part of the department’s Auxiliary Police program.

Merrill is just under two hours west of Green Bay.