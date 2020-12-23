‘Merry-Time Festival of Trees’ returns for 9th year at Door County Maritime Museum

DOOR CO., Wis. (WFRV) – Keeping holiday traditions alive this season, a few magical trees have popped up at the Door County Maritime Museum.
It’s part of the 9th Annual Merry-Time Festival of Trees, turning the museum into a winter wonderland! They are keeping the annual event going this year with an abundance of trees. All throughout the museum, visitors can find the biggest to event the smallest of trees.
The Festival turns the museum into a winter dream with uniquely decorated trees, wreaths and decorative displays donated to DCMM by businesses and individuals in the community.
Visitors and supporters of the museum during the Festival can purchase raffle tickets for chances to win a display and take it home! One ticket is included with every adult Museum admission. Additional raffle tickets are $5 each or 6 for $25.
The Festival of Trees will remain on display at the museum through January 3. You can find more information online right here as well as on their Facebook page.
