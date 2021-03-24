Message of solidarity in Green Bay for victims of hate in the Asian Community

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – On Tuesday local city leaders joined Asian American business owners to release a message regarding the uptick in hate crimes against Asian American and Pacific Islander American communities nationwide.

Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich joined Green Bay Police Commander Kevin Warych and local business owner Tara Yang for a message that was streamed on Facebook addressing the ongoing acts of violence against members of the Asian Communities throughout the country.

There is no know reported acts of hate involving the local community of Green Bay and all involved hope that it stays that way.

“We want to start a movement here and we want our brothers and sisters to know that we stand with them and support them,” said Tara Yang who’s family owns the Main Oriental Market on Pine Street. Yang, like so many across the country, has been deeply concerned about the acts of violence. “We want to send a message to our local community as well that you can speak out if you have been a victim,” said Yang.

As with most incidents and events, if they are not reported to authorities, it can appear that they have not happened.

That is why the Green Bay Police Department came forward with a message for the Asian American and Pacific Islander American community to report any crimes that happen, especially hate crimes.

“We understand that some crimes are not reported, and it’s important that the Police Department and the city overall have a direct line of communication with the community to voice their concerns,” said Kevin Warych, Commander of the Green Bay Police Department.

Warych says that if the department is aware of any incident, they can launch an investigation. “We are one Green Bay and we want to unify and make sure all communities feel welcome here,” said Warych.

The common council of Green Bay has adopted an equal rights ordinance, which includes an equal rights commission that is currently being assembled.

That commission would take on various issues, which could include hate crimes. “It’s a nine-member commission made up largely of citizen members and one Alder,” said Eric Genrich, Mayor of Green Bay.

Five members have already been selected, but there is still a need for others. “I think that it is really important for us to have the diversity of the community represented on that commission,” said Genrich.